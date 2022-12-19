15 Last-Minute Gifts That Are Candles, But Totally Worth It

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Look, I'm not judging you. It's been a year. We've all been busy. And the holidays have a knack for sneaking up on you.
So, here we are! We've already hit Chanukah, and we're less than a week until Christmas, and don't even get me started on how Capricorn season is rounding the corner. We put the finishing touches on our cocktail party-ready outfits, check our lipstick before heading out the door, and suddenly....it hits us.
We have no gift. None. Not a one. We've forgotten to get presents entirely. Which means we've little choice but to fall back on a time-honored cliché: Candles. Hey, a cliché is a cliché for a reason! It's common, well-known, and widely accepted.
So whether you're known as the person who always gives candles, or are covering your eyes with your hands as you sheepishly gift one this year, here are 15 last-minute gifts that are candles, but make it seem like you put some thought into it.
Stackable Candle Set
With five colorful candles and two candle holders, this stackable set is so not your average candle gift.
Hearth and Hand x Magnolia Beeswax Blend Pillar Candle
Crafted from natural beeswax, this unscented pillar candle subtly enhances anyone's space.
Jill & Ally Boss Babe - Lapis Crystal Manifestation Candle
The real lapis crystals embedded in this candle bring "wisdom, truth, honesty, self-awareness, harmony" to every boss babe's manifestation session.
Nest New York x Gray Malin Deluxe Candle
Missed a chance to buy an important person a more substantial gift? This elegant and enormous collab between Nest New York and photographer Gray Malin "evokes the opulence of a Mediterranean holiday."
Opalhouse x Jungalow Eucalyptus And Patchouli Lidded Glass Candle
With crackling wicks and a warm and cozy ambiance, this gorgeous candle looks much more expensive than it is. A true winner for last-minute gifting.
Ryan Porter Candier Retrograde Candle
For the babe who could use a reminder to take a deep breath: A candle that reminds her to keep her that patience is a virtue. But like, in a cheeky way.
Snif Instant Karma Candle
With its "creamy blend of cardamom, cinnamon, and vetiver," this effortlessly cool candle is definitely one worth gifting.
Oribe Cote d'Azur Candle
Featuring an architectural design and an invigorating citrus scent, this candle is a gift, home decor, and conversation starter in one.
Diptyque Ambre Mini Candle
A luxe and Instagram-friendly Diptyque candle will get you out of any jam. Plus, once they've finished burning it, the glass can be reused in a number of show off-y ways.
Joanna Buchanan Sapphire Candle
The artist describes this "summery and bright candle" one that smells of "sand and open windows at the beach." Great for someone who is distinctly not a not a fan of winter.
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Candle
A candle inspired by a cozy music club and that smells like a wear-everywhere perfume? You may want to pick one up for yourself, too.
Naturopathica Chill Chocolate Vine Stress Candle
The brand describes this unique treasure best: It's made from "natural, vegan soy wax," amd "comforts the senses with relaxing accord of rich dark chocolate and sweet honey." This is "rounded [out] by a warm subtle undernote of vanilla," to both "chill the mind and relax the body." Mmm.
L'Objet Rose Noire Candle
Poured into an exquisite porcelain vessel, this candle brings goth glam to any surface.
Olivia Le Orange Blossom Fig Candle
This "deep and complex" scent is like "walking through an exotic orange grove" that's replete with blooming jasmine. Characterized by the Olivia Le as "complex" and even "sexy," the candle mixes in hints of wood and fig for not just a present, but a genuine fragrance experience.
Sabon Glass Candle
Described by the brand as "perfect holiday ambiance in a glass jar," this Sabon candle will be appreciated regardless of when it arrives.
