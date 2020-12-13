Robin Thicke Pays Tribute to Late Father Two Days After Son's Birth: "I Hope I Make You Proud"

Robin Thicke is taking a moment to honor his late father, Alan Thicke, on the four-year anniversary of his death.

Just two days after welcoming his third child with girlfriend April Love Geary, the 43-year-old singer opened up about how he missed his father even more during this time.

"Four years ago today, on December 13, 2016, my beloved Father passed away," he captioned his Instagram post, alongside a photo of him in bed with his newborn son, Luca Patrick. "As I wake up next to this little guy [sic] his first night home, I miss my father so much, but I feel his love in my heart every time I kiss my babies on the head the same way he would kiss me."

"I'm crying a little right now," Robin admitted. "Partly because I'm sad you're not here, but mostly because I'm happy that I had you to love me, guide me, and show me the way. I hope I make you proud. I miss you every day. Thank you Dad."