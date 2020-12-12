Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty Split After 4 Years Together

Watch : "The Rundown": Dove Cameron Gushes Over BF Thomas Doherty

Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty have called it quits.

The actress confirmed on social media on Friday, Dec. 11 that the pair had broken up in October after four years of dating.

"hi all," she tweeted. "In October, @thomasadoherty and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time."

The 24-year-old Liv and Maddie alum also posted about the split on her Instagram Story on Friday, where she acknowledged that there had been public speculation that the relationship was over.

"We know there have been some rumors and confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to set the record straight," she wrote.

Thomas, who will soon be seen on the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot, has yet to post about the breakup.

They started dating in December 2016 after connecting while co-starring in the Disney Channel film Descendants 2, which premiered in July 2017.