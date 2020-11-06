The First Photos From the Gossip Girl Set Are Here

The new Gossip Girl is officially underway.
The first photos from the set have arrived and while they don't spill too much, they do give us a glimpse at the fashion to come. The photos show actors Whitney Peak and Eli Brown exiting a building. Peak is wearing a shiny long-sleeved dress that is apparently not quite warm enough for the chilly NYC air, because Brown offers her his coat.
Another photo, presumably from when the cameras were not rolling, shows the two stars wearing face masks.
Peak and Brown were announced as cast members alongside Emily Alyn Lind, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay in March, but only Lind has a character name so far. She'll play Audrey, a teen who has been in a long term relationship and is beginning to wonder what more could be out there. Deadline reported that Peak and Brown are both part of the "leading trio" with Lind.
The Gossip Girl revival (don't call it a reboot) was originally supposed to premiere in 2020 but faced delays when the coronavirus pandemic shut down nearly all productions.
Few specific details have been released so far, but we do know that the new show will take place eight years after the end of the original Gossip Girl, and will introduce a new generation of New York private school kids to a new version of the trouble-making spy. Kristen Bell will be back as the voice of Gossip Girl, and so far she's the only original cast member set to return. However, the new series takes place in the same universe as the first series (hence the reason it's not a reboot), so anyone could technically show up at any time if any of those actors would like to be a part of it.
One major difference with the new series is that there's no chance of being disappointed when the identity of Gossip Girl is revealed, since that's not a mystery to be solved this time around. Gossip Girl is now all of us, executive producer Josh Schwartz said during a TCA panel in 2019.
"It didn't really feel like a group of adults who were being controlled by Gossip Girl would make a lot of sense," he said. "So it felt like there was something really interesting about this idea that we are all Gossip Girl now, in our own way, that we are all purveyors of our own social media surveillance state, and how that's evolved, and how that has morphed and mutated and telling that story through a new generation of upper east side high school kids felt like the right time."
In November 2019, creator Josh Safran promised that the new show will feature "non-white leads," "queer content," a look at wealth and privilege in 2020 and a big twist. This show will also feature high school juniors with millions of social media followers, which just wasn't really a concept when Gossip Girl first premiered in 2007.
Schwartz also revealed that while the new show will definitely be a little more risqué than the old (welcome to HBO!), that doesn't mean things are getting too crazy or controversial.
"I think you don't ever want to feel gratuitous or something that you're doing just because, he said at TCA. "Luckily, we're now airing post-Euphoria, so anything we do will seem tame in comparison."
The New Gossip Girl will debut on HBO Max in 2021.