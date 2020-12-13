Here's Where the Real Joy Mangano Is 5 Years After Jennifer Lawrence's Joy Portrayal

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Time flies when you're shopping for joyful products.

Sunday, Dec. 13 marks five years since Jennifer Lawrence appeared on the big-screen as Joy Mangano in the Oscar-nominated film Joy. The 2015 movie focused on the inventor's journey to become a self-made millionaire—and today, so many moviegoers continue to tell the real Joy just how inspiring her story is.

"I have always felt like we all follow this path in life and even though we think we're all so different, there are these common threads: Perseverance and people trying to really overcome challenges and keep going forward," Joy exclusively shared with E! News. "There's a lot of that in all of us."

The 64-year-old businesswoman added, "What fans tell me consistently is that they watch it over and over again like Home Alone. It's such an inspiring and wonderful movie and Jennifer Lawrence, my sweetheart, I couldn't be prouder for her to play the role of Joy and to get to know her. I consider her brilliant way beyond her years and probably one of the funniest people I've ever met."