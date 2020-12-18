12 Times the Ever-Handsome Brad Pitt Reminded Us He's Still Got It Even in His 50s

Watch : See Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's Flirty Reunion

Calling all Brad Pitt stans!

You may know him from his suave portrayal of Rusty Ryan in the 2001 film Ocean's Eleven. Or maybe he is familiar from his bold, courageous and selfless role as young astronaut Roy McBride in the 2019 film Ad Astra. However you may have come to know this talented actor, one thing is certain: Brad Pitt has still got it even in his 50s.

The enthusiastic performer first stepped on the Hollywood scene as a young actor in the 1989 horror film Cutting Class. Since then, Brad has gone on to lead the success of several blockbuster films including Fight Cub, Moneyball, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, World War Z, and Legends of the Fall.

Collecting top accolades in the industry for over 20 years, this handsome lead encapsulates the common phrase of aging gracefully, continuing to reach new levels of success and handsome looks every year.

Even just in 2019, Brad managed to produce one of the top performances of his career in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood as a supporting actor with Leonardo DiCaprio. The film earned two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, three Critics' Choice Awards and the list of trophies goes on.