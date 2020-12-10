Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Calls Her "Babe," But It's Not What You Think

Best exes forever? Nic Kerdiles is still calling his ex-fiancée Savannah Chrisley "babe." And from the looks of a recent social media interaction between the stars, you'd never know they broke up in September.
Two days ago, the Chrisley Knows Best star gave fans a little life update on her next calling. "Guess who just passed their real estate exam," she wrote on Instagram. "can't wait to show y'all what we're working on and even more excited to help people find their dream homes."
Nic commented, "So proud of you babe! All of the time and hard work was worth it!" and added a kissing face emoji, according to People. His PDA had some fans questioning whether the pair had made up.
Though it's not exactly the reaction we'd expect from our exes, it seems that it's just the kind of cool relationship they have. Savannah's rep confirmed to People that they are not back together, but are still good friends.
In fact, one day after they announced their split, Nic was similarly singing her praises. "This woman right here has been the BIGGEST blessing in my life," the 26-year-old said on Instagram. "She has the purest heart out of anyone that I know."
He continued, "There was so much genuine love in this relationship and I'm truly blessed to have been able to spend three years of my life with Savannah. I still look at her as the type of woman I want to spend the rest of my life with."
The former hockey player called Savannah "everything one could want in a mother, daughter, wife and friend," adding, "I love you kid to the moon and back and God has a plan for us!"
At the time of the split, Savannah confirmed there was no bad blood. "There's no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder," the 23-year-old said. "We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it's time for us to move forward individually." She later clarified that her dad wasn't involved in the decision, either.
Two months after that, she explained to E! News where the exes stand. And, no surprise, they're on the same page. "We're both very young and ambitious," the blonde beauty said. "We're following our dreams and we have the rest of our lives to figure it out."
And it appears that Nic and Savannah are so close that they're now both trailblazers in the same profession: realty!