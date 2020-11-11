Savannah Chrisley on Where She & Nic Kerdiles Stand After Ending Their Engagement

Related : Todd & Savannah Chrisley on Life After Ending Her Engagement

Focusing on the present.

Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles called off their engagement in September, with the Chrisley Knows Best star writing in a since-deleted Instagram post that they had "decided to call it quits" after three years together.

Now, Savannah is opening up about where she and the former pro hockey player stand today.

Alongside her father Todd Chrisley, the 23-year-old told E! co-host Justin Sylvester on Wednesday, Nov. 11's Daily Pop that she and Nic are "both doing good."

"We're both very young and ambitious," Savannah explained. "We're following our dreams and we have the rest of our lives to figure it out."

In fact, as she pointed out, one of her dreams is coming to fruition today. Savannah is launching a cosmetics line, Sassy by Savannah.

"So for that, I'm so excited," she added.

Todd chimed in to praise his daughter, telling Justin, "This girl is a worker!"