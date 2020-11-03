Pregnant Meghan Trainor Shares Updates About Her Baby Boy

Related : Meghan Trainor Gushes Over Pregnancy & Christmas Album

Meghan Trainor has a lot to be excited about.

The singer is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Daryl Sabara and she just dropped a Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas. Luckily for her fans, Meghan stopped by Tuesday, Nov. 3's Daily Pop to talk about both of these with E! co-host Carissa Culiner.

"I'm in the second half of the second [trimester]," she said, explaining how far along she is. "I'm doing great. I'm pushing it. But I'm so impatient."

Meghan even admitted to checking her pregnancy tracking app—which, among other things, illustrates how big her son is by comparing him to a fruit—"every day."

According to Meghan, he's currently the size of a pomegranate!

She's due "early next year," and while she's of course anxious about giving birth, she told Carissa she also feels "ready."

"I feel like I could take it on!" Meghan said.