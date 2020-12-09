Inside Bravo and Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Decision to Part Ways

More details about Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's sudden exit from Vanderpump Rules are coming to light.
Four days after the reality stars surprised fans by announcing they are not returning to the hit show, E! News has learned more about the decision behind Jax, Brittany and Bravo parting ways.
"Jax and Brittany want to focus on their family and their new journey," the insider explains of the expectant parents. "They are very excited for their son and they have some projects they are working on that allow them to share their own lives without Bravo's limitations."
Meanwhile, the future of Vanderpump Rules has been up in the air amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As for what the series will look like once filming finally resumes, the source reveals, "The storylines and relationships VPR was focused on have changed so much."
A second source adds, "Due to L.A.'s COVID restrictions, it's hard to say when the show will come back but production is very much figuring out a direction for the show that would work in this new time."
During a Dec. 8 appearance on E!'s Daily Pop, VPR star Tom Sandoval shared his take on the pandemic's impact on production.
"Obviously, we're a show that heavily relies on nightlife being open," the TomTom bar owner explained. "And right now because of the current situation we're in, I mean, we're just kind of in a holding pattern until places are able to open up safely. So that's pretty much all we know."
Both Tom and girlfriend Ariana Madix also said they would "definitely" be involved in future seasons of Vanderpump Rules.
Jax and Brittany announced their exit on Friday, Dec. 4 on Instagram and Bravo confirmed they won't be returning.
"The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life. Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules," Jax wrote. "We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. Stay tuned, We can't wait for to share what we have planned."
Longtime VPR cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from the series earlier this year after Faith Stowers publicly accused them of calling the police on her to report a false claim. Both Stassi and Kristen later apologized to Stowers in lengthy statements.
Around the same time, Faith also opened up about her negative experiences with Brittany and Jax after Jax cheated on Brittany with Faith in season six.
"I felt like after their friend did something that we both were involved in that he's done like, a thousand times…they wanted to attack me instead of him. It was like they wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack. 'I was wrong and I was this and I was that,' calling me names, saying my hair was nappy, which is weird coming out of their mouths," Faith stated.
Brittany responded to Faith's claims and "nappy" comment in June saying, "I had NOTHING to do with that...She knows I don't have a racist bone in my body. She hurt me really bad and never once apologized."
Bravo also cut ties with new cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni after past offensive tweets resurfaced online.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)