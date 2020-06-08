Mindy Small/Getty Images; Jerritt Clark/WireImage
by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Jun. 8, 2020 5:01 PM
Mindy Small/Getty Images; Jerritt Clark/WireImage
Brittany Cartwright is breaking her silence.
The Vanderpump Rules star recently addressed allegations made against her by her former co-star, Faith Stowers.
For some backstory: On June 2, Faith detailed her experience as the only Black cast member on Vanderpump Rules during an Instagram Live with MTV star Candace Renee Rice. "It was a lot," Faith shared in part. "But I feel like now I'm in a way better position anyway, so it's fine."
Faith not only opened up about her experience with co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, but also with Brittany and Jax Taylor. During Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules, which aired in 2017, Jax cheated on Brittany with Faith.
Referencing the fallout of the scandal, Faith said, "I felt like after their friend did something that we both were involved in that he's done like, a thousand times…they wanted to attack me instead of him. It was like they wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack. 'I was wrong and I was this and I was that,' calling me names, saying my hair was nappy, which is weird coming out of their mouths."
Brittany addressed Faith's remarks for the first time in the comment section of her Blackout Tuesday Instagram post. The comments have since been turned off, but a Reddit user captured the comment and shared online.
In the replies, a person reached out to the reality TV personality and asked: "Can you please address the racism regarding Faith Stowers, calling her hair 'nappy' as well as complicit support of the cops being called on her?"
While Faith didn't publicly name the specific co-stars who "attacked" her, including who made the remark about her hair, Brittany addressed the comment in her response to the Instagram user.
"I had NOTHING to do with that," Brittany replied to the Instagram user's question. "She knows I don't have a racist bone in my body. She hurt me really bad and never once apologized."
"I haven't spoken to her since the night I found out [Jax cheated], and I did not say anything about nappy hair. I yelled at her and did that rightfully so like any other human being would if they had just found out what I did," the Bravo star continued. "If she ever even tried one time to apologize to me I could have forgiven her like I did Jax but she never did or even showed remorse for how bad she hurt me."
Brittany pointed out that she was "nothing but nice and kind to her up until that point."
"I had nothing to do with any cops," she expressed. "She knows that I have NEVER once spoken publicly about her. It's a shame I'm getting dragged into this whenever I have finally been able to move on with my life."
The Vanderpump Rules star stated that she would "continue to support" the Black Lives Matter movement.
"I won't let this drag me down," she wrote. "Have a great day."
Amy Sussman/Getty Images / Desiree Stone/Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Brittany isn't the only cast member to issue a response to Faith's accusations. Stassi and Kristen both released an apology on Instagram on Sunday evening.
"It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better," Stassi's statement read. "I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused."
She added, "I also want to address my former castmate, Faith Stowers. My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that," she said. "I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions."
"What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness," she went on. "I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions... to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege."
Kristen issued an apology as well, writing, "I have been taking some time to really process what I've been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers."
"Although, my actions were not racially-driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement's treatment of the Black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her," she continued. "I'm ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better."
According to Faith, both Kristen and Stassi reported her to law enforcement over a false stealing claim.
"I believe it hit the ceiling for me, and made me really want to run for the hills, when Kristen and Stassi decided they were going to call the cops on me," Faith told Candace during the IG Live session.
"There was this article... where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos," Faith explained. "They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people... The woman was at large... and they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview."
According to Reality Tea, Stassi discussed how she and Kristen had called the cops to report Faith in a since deleted interview on The Bitch Bible podcast.
Around that time, Kristen also posted on Twitter that appeared to reference Faith. "Hey tweeties, doesn't this ex #pumprules thief look familiar?" Kristen wrote, in a now-deleted tweet. "Someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn't wanna go there but I'm going there."
Of the incident, Faith said, "It was just funny, because they thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave. So, they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me... It didn't work, so they were upset about that."
She explained that her time on Vanderpump Rules "was a lot."
"I have been receiving so much support. It's crazy...," Faith told E! News on June 5, in response to her Instagram Live. "It's been overwhelming and it makes me feel like I was actually heard this time. I just want to say this is not an attack on Vanderpump Rules. It wasn't done on the show."
At this time, Jax has yet to address Faith's comments about him.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?