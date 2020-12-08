Dwyane Wade Doesn't Like Real Christmas Trees—So Gabrielle Union Got 2

Related : Watch Gabrielle Union & Snoop Dogg's New Holiday Ad

With everyone stuck home for the holidays, Gabrielle Union really wants to get into the Christmas spirit—even at the risk of annoying Dwyane Wade.

With that special time of the year upon us amid the coronavirus pandemic, the holiday festivities will look much different for most families around the world who are used to celebrating traditions with relatives. For the actress and retired basketball pro, they've come to expect the unexpected.

"We don't really don't have a hard and firm tradition except the lack of tradition because my husband, for so many years, played on the holidays," she told E! News exclusively. "So, we might have had Thanksgiving in a hotel room in Philly or Christmas in an arena somewhere. Or Christmas on the 18th or the 27th. So, it's always been a lack of consistency, so this year is like, okay, one more for the record book."

Fortunately, they won't be on the road this time around, but at home surrounded by seasonal decor. "We're just trying to make the house as festive as possible. We are definitely going overboard with poinsettias and ivy and holly and two Christmas trees," Union described. However, don't mention the trees to Wade.

"He is not a fan of real Christmas trees. We responded to that with two gigantic [real] Christmas trees in the house. He's like, 'What are we doing?'" she shared. "He likes a fake tree. He likes putting it together, he likes taking it down. He likes that there's no little needles. He hates all that."

But, as Union reasonsed, "We're trapped here, so let's get into the holiday spirit."