The NBA community is mourning the loss of Timberwolves star Karl Anthony-Towns' mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns.

On Monday afternoon, the Towns family announced the 58-year-old passed away from complications caused by the coronavirus. According to the statement, Jacqueline had been fighting the illness for "more than a month", but she "succumbed" to COVID-19 on April 13.

"Jackie was many things to many people—a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend," the Towns family said in their statement. "The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced."

The Towns went on to thank the "medical warriors" at the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and JFK Medical Center, where both Jackie and her husband, Karl Sr., sought treatment for COVID-19.