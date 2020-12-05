Miley CyrusCarrie UnderwoodJustin BieberJennifer GarnerPhotosVideos

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares Prove They're Still Going Strong in Rare Public Outing

Zac Efron and model girlfriend Vanessa Valladares were spotted leaving a gym in Adelaide, Australia. See a photo of the couple below!

Sorry ladies, Zac Efron remains a taken man.

The Neighbors actor and girlfriend Vanessa Valladares were spotted leaving a quick workout session in Adelaide, Australia this Friday. Paparazzi captured photographs of the couple, who left their gym from separate exits.

Vanessa broke a sweat in an orange and yellow sports bra and black leggings, while her man wore a muscle tank and black bottoms. He flew under the radar by sporting a pair of shades and a beanie, although he was recognized by onlookers, who he flashed a peace sign to.

Since Zac's move to the land down under earlier this year, he has maintained a low-key lifestyle with the help of Vanessa, who he started dating around July. A source previously told E! News, "He loves the area and the lifestyle and she has shown him a lot of great places. He's in a good place and happy down under."

He loves the Aussie life so much, in fact, he's started house hunting in the area of Byron Bay, where the Hemsworth family has taken up residence. 

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

And he's received a warm welcome from the community too, with radio host Kyle Sandilands previously revealing that Zac celebrated his 33rd birthday in the company of a large group of friends. "I'm not going to go through every single person," the host shared, "but there was rock stars, movie stars, television stars—a very cool Byron sort of crowd."

Sandilands said the October gathering was "totally chill" and entirely coordinated by Vanessa, sharing, "She put the whole thing together. She's a sweetheart."

 

He added that the former Disney star is "in love with" Vanessa, and it's clear why.

