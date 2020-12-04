Carrie Underwood's 5-Year-Old Son Wrote a Hilarious Christmas List for His Younger Brother

Related : Carrie Underwood Shares Throwback Pics for 10th Anniversary

Carrie Underwood's son has some merry and bright—and hilarious ideas up his sleeve.

During the Thursday, Dec. 3 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Grammy winner shared the Christmas lists her son Isaiah Michael Fisher, 5, wrote for himself and his 23-month-old brother Jacob Bryan Fisher.

"It sounded super sweet when he was doing it," the "Love Wins" singer revealed to host Jimmy Fallon. "For himself, it was mostly like Spider-Man toys or Spider-Man related things. And then on Jake's he wrote, ‘random boy toys.' Like, the words ‘random baby toys.'"

Jimmy laughed, "That is the best. Like, I figured it out. Random baby toys, right, for him."

Isaiah has already had one holiday wish come true: He sings alongside mom on her new Christmas album My Gift.

In the recording studio, "He just did such a good job. He was throwing his hands up in the air and just putting his little heart into it," Carrie recalled. "He's not doing anything to, like, you know, try to get followers or to try to sell anything. Anything like that. When he sings, he's just singing from his little heart."