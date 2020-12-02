Keke Palmer Sounds Off on Her Mystery Man Kissing Video

Keke Palmer doesn't kiss and tell.
On Wednesday, Dec. 2's all-new Daily Pop, the Hustlers actress caught up with E!'s Justin Sylvester and discussed that headline-making kissing video. As E! readers may recall, at the end of October, the "Virgo Tendencies" artist shared a video of herself kissing a mystery man.
While many social media users have focused on the 10-second clip, Keke noted that the post was about her anxiety and not about the man she locked lips with.
"You know, it's so funny…That tweet was for something so much more that I wanted to bring a discussion about, which is the anxiety that sometimes we take with us," she explained. "You know, in situations that's not needed or not necessary. And it was just a video that I found on my phone."
Alongside the clip, the Akeelah and the Bee actress wrote, "Rare footage of me in the process of becoming randomly suspicious of someone I trust because I struggle with distinguishing reality from my crippling anxiety and emotional trauma."
As for the identity of the mystery man? Keke simply stated, "I guess we'll never know, love."
Later on in the interview, Keke discussed her partnership with Affirm, an alternative to credit cards.
"I'm so excited to team up with Affirm because, first of all, adulting is so hard," she sounded off. "Reading the fine print, knowing what you're getting yourself into. I mean, I don't remember them teaching me about none of this stuff in school. But, at the end of the day, I need to build my credit. I need a credit card. Christmas is coming up."
Keke further quipped, "We got things to do and bills to pay."
Continuing on this topic, Keke revealed that the "up and down" nature of the entertainment industry had her in "debt plenty of times."
She reflected, "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, what am I going to do?' And I found my way out of it."
Keke went on to reveal that Affirm is giving away $10,000 to 100 people.
For all of this and more, including Keke's holiday plans, watch the full interview above.