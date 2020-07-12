Keke Palmer Has the Classiest Response After August Alsina Slams Her On Twitter

August Alsina had a few things to get off his chest on Friday night.
The 27-year-old singer took to Twitter to share his honest thoughts, including some he specifically had about Keke Palmer. The two ended up addressing romance rumors that swirled online, with the Hustlers star quickly denying she ever dated August.
"August was never my man," Keke said in response to a fan who asked her to confirm if she was in a resurfaced pic with August. "That's why you're still reaching to this day to figure out nothing."
The fan's tweet has since been deleted.
Catching wind of Keke's reply, the 27-year-old singer spoke out. "U absolutely right. I was NEVER ur man. You could possibly never shortie. It seems u mad u got curved, but ur 'friends' r the reason 4 that," he wrote in a quote tweet. "Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry'd abt who i date & BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability."
"Imagine not knowing how to mind the business that pay you. I catch all the subliminals. (Not just about today)," he continued, which appeared to still be in response to Keke. "You can call me whatever you like, Mess is constantly inserting yourself in topics you have nun to do w/."
August's tweets didn't end there. He shared, "If you have something to say, say it w/ ya CHEST kids. It's always very perplexing cause I real deal be showing people genuine love. Whole time that envy eating ya lil heart. Anyway, NEXT!!"
In one of his final messages, August said he was "perplexed" to see Keke talk about him. "I don't and never have had a problem w/ the girl. It's always been Virgo love! So to see that is a mind f--k to me," he wrote.
Despite August's heated Twitter thread, Keke took to Instagram to seemingly share her response to the situation. It was classy and iconic all at the same time.
"I wanna be mean, but I can't. I want to post screenshots, but I won't. I feel attacked, but It's not about me. It's about so much more than that and as much as I want to defend myself against the disrespect I have received (cause I mean I'm not nice all the time) this is about something so much bigger," she expressed on Instagram.
"I wouldn't feel good kicking someone when they are down because it's so easy to attack when you're in a corner, I get it. People be hurting y'all and most of the time it has nothing to do with you," her message continued. "I can't f--k up my karma worried about my ego, though I'm human and I have one. Just know I am that bitch despite what my humility may make one believe."
In closing, she said, "I don't have to beg or be thirsty for a damn thing because my talent speaks louder than my looks. Let the cheek be turned pooh's, my character is too strong."
She later told her fans on Twitter that she loved them and thanked them for their support since day one. The actress also added, "The theme is boundaries. Everybody doesn't need to know your business, that's not fake it's honoring one's privacy."
August's Twitter thread came only hours after Jada Pinkett Smith addressed allegations that she had an affair with the 27-year-old. On Friday's episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, the actress sat down with her husband, Will Smith, and opened up to him about everything.
While Jada originally denied she was romantically involved with August, she confirmed it was true.
"About four and a half years ago... I started a friendship with August. We actually became really, really good friends. It all started with him just needing some help. Me wanting to help his health, his mental state," she explained.
At the time, Jada and Will decided to separate. "We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time...," Will shared. "You go figure out how to make yourself happy and I'll go figure out how to make myself happy. I really felt like we could be over."
During their break up, Jada said she "got into a different kind of entanglement with August."
"It was a relationship. I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken. In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized you can't find happiness outside of yourself," the actress expressed. "Luckily enough, you and I were also going through a process of healing in a much different manner. We did everything we could to get away from each other, only to realize that wasn't possible."
While she confirmed she and August had a fling, she denied his claim that "Will gave them permission to explore a romantic relationship."
"The only person that can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself," Jada clarified. "But what August was probably trying to communicate, because I can actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably. I think he also wanted to make it clear that he's not a home wrecker, which he's not."
Will and Jada admitted they were confused by August speaking out now about everything, given that their separation took place "several years ago."
Despite this situation, the pair said they're stronger and closer than ever.
"The one thing I'll say about you and I is that there has never been secrets," Jada said, to which he responded, "We came together young and were both broken in our own ways. To be able to make mistakes without the fear of losing your family is so critical."