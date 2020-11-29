Duck Dynasty's Bella Robertson Engaged to Jacob Mayo

Bella Robertson is all grown up and getting married.
The 18-year-old Duck Dynasty alum and youngest daughter of the show's stars Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson got engaged to boyfriend Jacob Mayo over Thanksgiving weekend. Bella and her 21-year-old fiancé have been together for six months.
Bella and Jacob announced the news on Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 28. He shared pics of him proposing to the former reality star in what appeared to be a giant barn. Bella and her family also posted photos from the engagement party.
"i was thankful for you yesterday, i am thankful for you today, and now i get to be thankful for you for the rest of my life!" Bella wrote, alongside a pic of the two posing in a photo booth. "I am blown away by Gods goodness and grace. @jacobdmayo lets get married!! i love you forever."
Jacob wrote on his Instagram, "Engaged! Bella is many things to me. She is my best friend. She is the person I can lean on in any problem with no judgment. But with the honest truth when I'm acting out. She loves Jesus. She holds me to a higher standard that she doesn't let waver. She unconditionally loves me whether I'm doing what she likes or the opposite side of the spectrum. She's the one for me forever. She's my everything. I thank God for her. #tothemayos."
Bella's sister Sadie Robertson, 23, one of her five siblings, shared on her Instagram pics from the engagement party, which show the couple with family. She wrote, "HOW IS MY LITTLE SISTER ENGAGED?!? I thought you were still 7?!?"
"But as wild as this is to me I'm thankful it's to such a good man like Jacob," Sadie continued. "We can't wait to welcome you into this crazy family even though I kind of already feel like you are a part of it...bella, you have always had the best heart and you're going to be the most incredible wife. Thankful for our family growing...2021 is going to be one for the books that's for sure."
Sadie is currently pregnant with her and husband Christian Huff's first child, a daughter. The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.
Sadie and Bella's mom also shared engagement party pics on her own Instagram. She wrote, "Our fam is growing again @bellarobb got engaged last night to the sweetest man @jacobdmayo My baby girl...all the emotions!!"
"Jacob, we love you and are so excited to welcome you into the fam," Korie added. "It's been so much fun to see your love story unfold. From coming around for tennis, to family trips, to us all growing to love you. Together, you two are a strong, kind, fun, generous, grace-filled, bright light in the world. Also, 2021 is going to be so much fun."