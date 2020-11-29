Duck Dynasty's Bella Robertson Engaged to Jacob Mayo

Bella Robertson is all grown up and getting married.

The 18-year-old Duck Dynasty alum and youngest daughter of the show's stars Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson got engaged to boyfriend Jacob Mayo over Thanksgiving weekend. Bella and her 21-year-old fiancé have been together for six months.

Bella and Jacob announced the news on Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 28. He shared pics of him proposing to the former reality star in what appeared to be a giant barn. Bella and her family also posted photos from the engagement party.

"i was thankful for you yesterday, i am thankful for you today, and now i get to be thankful for you for the rest of my life!" Bella wrote, alongside a pic of the two posing in a photo booth. "I am blown away by Gods goodness and grace. @jacobdmayo lets get married!! i love you forever."

Jacob wrote on his Instagram, "Engaged! Bella is many things to me. She is my best friend. She is the person I can lean on in any problem with no judgment. But with the honest truth when I'm acting out. She loves Jesus. She holds me to a higher standard that she doesn't let waver. She unconditionally loves me whether I'm doing what she likes or the opposite side of the spectrum. She's the one for me forever. She's my everything. I thank God for her. #tothemayos."