Why Miley Cyrus Fans Think These Plastic Hearts Songs Are About Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is asking, "WTF Do I Know?"

After dropping her new album, Plastic Hearts, at midnight on Friday, Nov. 27, fans of the superstar singer have been decoding the lyrics to each track, including a few that appear to reference her former marriage to Liam Hemsworth. On the first track of the album, "WTF Do I Know," the 28-year-old sings, "I'm the type to drive a pickup through your mansion / I'm completely naked but I'm making it fashion / Maybe gettin' married just to cause a distraction / Here to tell you somethin' that you don't know."

As fans may recall, Cyrus and Hemsworth called it quits in Aug. 2019, after less than a year of marriage.

"Am I wrong that I moved on and I / And I don't even miss you?" Cyrus asks. "Thought that it'd be you until I die / But I let go."

Cyrus continues to reflect on the end of the relationship throughout the song. "What the f--k do I know? I'm alone / 'Cause I couldn't be somebody's hero," she belts. "You want an apology? Not from me / I had to leave you in your own misery."