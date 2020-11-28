12 Indie Brands to Support on Small Business Saturday—and All Year Long

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's important to support small businesses now more than ever!
With so many businesses at risk this holiday season, consider small businesses when looking for a particular item like a personalized puzzle, festive sweatshirt or cheese board. And if you're wondering where to start, Amazon Handmade has made it even easier to shop small with guest editors like Lauren Conrad helping you to curate the perfect gift.
This year's edition of Oprah's Favorite Things is all about celebrating Black-owned small businesses on Amazon. From luxurious body butter sets to fuzzy slippers and spice sets, the queen of gift-giving showed us how easy it is to give meaningful gifts that give back.
We took Oprah and Lauren's advice and scoured Amazon Handmade to find 12 items from small businesses that will make you 'add to cart' asap!
Our picks below.
African Beauty Body Butter Gift Set Tin for Women by 54 Thrones
Featured in this year's edition of Oprah's Favorite Things, this body butter set is perfect for keeping skin moisturized and soft all winter long.
3D Push Pin Wood World Map Wall Art by Enjoy the Wood
This 3D wooden wall world map makes a great gift for any geography buff in your life! Not to mention, it makes for a fun conversation-starting piece.
Personalized Christmas Elf Puzzle by Big T Ranch
For all of the Elf on the Shelf households, this puzzle is great for setting up those carefully orchestrated elf scenes for kids. Plus, you can use this puzzle year after year!
Avo Nice Day Tote Bag by The Neighborhoods
This fun tote is perfect for Farmer's market runs or to carry around all your holiday shopping finds.
Handmade Cheese Board by Peg and Awl
These beautifully crafted cheese boards are made by a husband and wife duo using sustainably-sourced walnut and maple wood. Perfect for your holiday charcuterie board creations!
Custom Personalized Night Sky Star Map Poster by Just Artin' Around
This custom star print map is truly out of this world! Perfect for commemorating a birthday, wedding, anniversary, "day we met," and more.
Personalized BBQ Tool Set by Design's the Limit
Gift the grill master in your life their very own BBQ tool set showcasing their name or initials. Equipped with a beautiful wood case, their utensils will stay pristine.
Handmade Christmas Face Mask with Lights
You'll stay safe with these festive masks made with double layered soft and breathable 100% Cotton. They can also be washed and reused all season long.
Handmade Gold Zodiac Necklace by Ever + Ever
These handcrafted 14k yellow-gold necklaces are a great way to proudly rep your zodiac sign!
Barranco Alpaca Knit Fingerless Gloves by Surhilo
Support local artisans and farmers in South America by purchasing these 100% hand-knit gloves for the colder months!
Citrus Spa Gift Set by Lizush
Pamper yourself and the ones you love with this all-natural, handmade spa gift set! You'll get a Citrus Soap Bar (full size), Grapefruit Body Oil, Facial clay mask, Bath Bomb
Shower steamer, Natural Lip Balm, Soy candle with the text "Make a Wish," Face towel and a White Sponge.
Schitt's Creek Holiday Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Embody your inner Moira Rose while keeping warm and posh during the holidays!
