Lauren Conrad Shares Her Holiday Gift Picks From Amazon Handmade

If you're a fan of Lauren Conrad and her non-profit fair trade shop The Little Market, we have some exciting news!
You can now shop The Little Market on Amazon Handmade which allows you to shop the brand's most-popular products like their burlap totes and soy wax candles with the convenience of Amazon Prime's fast and free shipping. So, if you usually procrastinate on holiday shopping, just know you can still give meaningful, artisan gifts and get them on time.
"This holiday season, Amazon Handmade has unique handcrafted gifts for your friends and family, including items from my nonprofit, The Little Market," Lauren shared with us. "These unique gift ideas are perfect no matter how you plan to celebrate this year!"
Plus, every Little Market purchase supports dignified income opportunities and essential resources for underserved artisan groups and social enterprises around the world.
And if you're overwhelmed by the wide variety of incredible products, we have all of the items from Lauren's Amazon Handmade Gift Guide below to steer you in the right direction. Happy shopping!
Coconut-Soy Wax Blend Scented Candle - Gardenia
This soy wax candle with make any room smell like a garden!
Merry and Bright Reusable Gift Tote
Handmade in Bangladesh, this burlap tote is perfect for holiday shopping and to put gifts in.
Pink Glass Mixing Bowl Set
These handmade bowls are perfect for elevating your meals! Who said bowls have to be boring?
Reusable Burlap Wine Tote Bag - Rosé
Hand-drawn and designed by Lauren herself, this tote bag adds a fun touch to any wine-themed gift.
Live By Being- All Natural Coconut Milk & Rose Petals Bath Soak
This all-natural, Vegan bath soak will help hydrate your skin, promote relaxation and restful sleep.
WoolDeco Merino Wool Blanket
Snuggle in style during the colder months! This giant, handmade blanket is the perfect for everyone on your list.
The Little Flower Soap Co. Handmade Soap Ends Sampler
Every batch of soaps results in nearly 24 soap ends which often go unused. These soap ends are the perfect way to test out incredible essential oil soaps.
Happy Holiday Reusable Gift Tote
Forget wrapping paper this year and use these reusable gift bags!
Mini Lidded Ornament Baskets - Charcoal & Navy Set of Three
These ornamental baskets will elevate your holiday tree this year or serve as great home decor all year long. They also come in white & silver. Even better, each purchase supports artisans in Rwanda working at All Across Africa.
Honeycomb Studio Porcelain Bud Vase White and Gold
Finished with hand-painted gold leaf, this vase makes for a thoughtful gift anyone would love to receive.
Coconut-Soy Wax Blend Scented Candle - Birthday Cake
You should treat everyday like your birthday and this candle will certainly help you feel that way!
