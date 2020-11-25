Bachelor Nation's Krystal Nielson Reveals the Sex of Her First Baby

It's a baby girl for Krystal Nielson and boyfriend Miles Bowles.
The former Bachelor in Paradise star, 33, shared footage from her sex reveal party in a Nov. 25 YouTube video. She explained that the only people who knew the sex of her baby was the person making the cake for the party (as to make sure the inside was pink), her OBGYN, and her best friend, who's also expecting her first child, Vanderpump Rules star, Scheana Shay.
Scheana couldn't help but tease her BFF about the big reveal, Krystal explained. "She's been tight-lipped. She keeps teasing about a girl, teasing about a boy, and pulling my heartstrings all over the place."
Ultimately, Krystal and Miles found out the sex of their baby by shooting off pink powder from a paper canon.
This is the first baby for Krystal and Miles, who the fitness coach revealed she was dating on Instagram in October. Krystal was previously married to Chris Randone, who she "consciously separated" from in February. The pair got engaged on season five of Bachelor in Paradise, and married in June 2019 in a televised ceremony officiated by The Bachelor host Chris Harrison.
"I've learned this year to lean into love...To let go over the constant anxiety over what people think of me...And to stop putting MY life, and the things that me make ME [sic] happy, on hold," Krystal wrote on a picture of her and Miles kissing. "I am sooooo excited for this next chapter. Thank you to everyone for your support along the way."
She excitedly announced she and Miles were expecting a baby in November.
"Omg we are BURSTING with joy to finally share this wonderful news!!" she wrote on Instagram. "I can't believe it... I'm going be a MOMMY!!!"
Chris, however, expressed hurt when he learned of Krystal's pregnancy.
"Icing on the cake for feeling truly broken," Chris responded on Instagram shortly after his ex-wife made the pregnancy announcement. "But I know in my heart I'm gonna find a super dope woman and have the most beautiful babies a dad could ask for."
Krystal talked about how eager she was to learn the sex of her baby just weeks ago, and even made a prediction as to whether she would have a boy or girl.
"I have been SURE it's gonna be a girl until a couple weeks ago... now I think maybe it's a boy?!!" she posted on Instagram. "Either way I'm going to love this little angel with my whole heart and just SO HAPPY for this new chapter."
It turns out her first instinct was correct!