Bachelor Nation's Krystal Nielson Reveals the Sex of Her First Baby

Related : Necessary Realness: It's a Celebrity Baby Boom!

It's a baby girl for Krystal Nielson and boyfriend Miles Bowles.

The former Bachelor in Paradise star, 33, shared footage from her sex reveal party in a Nov. 25 YouTube video. She explained that the only people who knew the sex of her baby was the person making the cake for the party (as to make sure the inside was pink), her OBGYN, and her best friend, who's also expecting her first child, Vanderpump Rules star, Scheana Shay.

Scheana couldn't help but tease her BFF about the big reveal, Krystal explained. "She's been tight-lipped. She keeps teasing about a girl, teasing about a boy, and pulling my heartstrings all over the place."

Ultimately, Krystal and Miles found out the sex of their baby by shooting off pink powder from a paper canon.

This is the first baby for Krystal and Miles, who the fitness coach revealed she was dating on Instagram in October. Krystal was previously married to Chris Randone, who she "consciously separated" from in February. The pair got engaged on season five of Bachelor in Paradise, and married in June 2019 in a televised ceremony officiated by The Bachelor host Chris Harrison.