Inside Russell Wilson and Pregnant Ciara's Winning Romance

It's time to break out the goodies because Ciara and Russell Wilson are expanding their family.

In an August 8 Instagram post, the singer revealed she is pregnant, debuting her growing baby bump as she danced in front of a pool. "You look at me like that again, we make another kid," the mom of Future Zahir Wilburn, 9 (with ex Future), Sienna Princess Wilson, 6, and Win Harrison Wilson, 3, captioned the shot. "You my heart I'm your rib."

As for motherhood? That's her soul. "I feel like, if I could look back in a crystal ball when I was a little girl and I looked at the idea of my family and what it would be for me," the 37-year-old previously told GQ, "it's exactly this."

Indeed, parenthood is a dream the Denver Bronco quarterback never wants to wake up from. "Every day I come home from work and it's late at night," the 34-year-old shared. "It's after film and practice and all that, and me and Ciara are together, and we just smile from ear-to-ear in the kitchen because we realize that our family is a beautiful blended family but it's also, you know, our family. It's us."