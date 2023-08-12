Inside Russell Wilson and Pregnant Ciara's Winning Romance

Ciara and Russell Wilson are about to level up their family with a new addition: The singer is pregnant, expecting her fourth baby and her third with the NFL star.

By EOL Staff Aug 12, 2023 7:00 AMTags
CiaraCouplesCelebritiesRussell Wilson
Watch: Happy Birthday Ciara!: E! News Rewind

It's time to break out the goodies because Ciara and Russell Wilson are expanding their family. 

In an August 8 Instagram post, the singer revealed she is pregnant, debuting her growing baby bump as she danced in front of a pool. "You look at me like that again, we make another kid," the mom of  Future Zahir Wilburn, 9 (with ex Future), Sienna Princess Wilson, 6, and Win Harrison Wilson, 3, captioned the shot. "You my heart I'm your rib." 

As for motherhood? That's her soul. "I feel like, if I could look back in a crystal ball when I was a little girl and I looked at the idea of my family and what it would be for me," the 37-year-old previously told GQ, "it's exactly this."

Indeed, parenthood is a dream the Denver Bronco quarterback never wants to wake up from. "Every day I come home from work and it's late at night," the 34-year-old shared. "It's after film and practice and all that, and me and Ciara are together, and we just smile from ear-to-ear in the kitchen because we realize that our family is a beautiful blended family but it's also, you know, our family. It's us."

photos
Ciara & Russell Wilson's Love Story (in Their Own Words)

Want more of that? Keep reading to relive their cutest family moments...

Instagram
Views on Views

"You are Beauty to Me," the 35-year-old singer wrote on Instagram Stories to celebrate her and Russell's special anniversary. "How amazing we met this very day, 6 years ago. I love you so much. 3.26.15. My sweet love."

Instagram
Lovebirds

"Sweet Times With My Sweet Love," the Grammy winner raved on Valentine's Day 2021.

Instagram
Selfie Time

As Ciara put things simply, "LOVE."

Instagram
Third Time's The Charm!

Ciara is pregnant with her third child! She and her husband Russell Wilson announced on Jan. 30 that their third bundle of joy is on the way. "Number 3," the star wrote in her Instagram announcement.

Instagram
Level Up!

To share his excitement about their baby news, Russell also shared a selfie on his Instagram that debuted his wife's growing baby belly. Naturally, his caption matched Ciara's.

Instagram
#GirlDad

Following the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, Russell shared a series of touching selfies showing him goofing around with Ciara and their daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson. Referencing a news anchor's story about Bryant expressing his pride over having four daughters, Russell captioned his post, "#girldad."

Instagram
Heart & Soul

Ciara gushed over her main men when she posted this too cool photo of Russell and her son, Future Zahir Wilburn. "My Heart Can't Take It. #ClassicMoments," she wrote. Russell commented and said, "Heart & Soul."

Instagram
Go And Take A Ride With Me

In the words of Beyoncé, there's just so much damn swag in this selfie Ciara and Russell took in their car.

Instagram
It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

The family of four absolutely sleigh-ed Christmas 2019 with this merry and bright pic.

Instagram
Flying In Style

The singer shared this adorable photo of her entire family wearing matching Seattle Sounders gear in November 2019. The NFL player became a part owner of the soccer team in August 2019.

Instagram
Birthday Vibes

Russell couldn't help but gush over his love for her 34th birthday in October. "Since the moment I met you," he said, "You've gifted me with nothing but Love, Joy, Peace, and 2 Beautiful Children. No gift is worth as much as the Eternal Gift of Love that you have given me and our family. Daddy Loves You. Happy Birthday Baby. I Love You to Heaven and Back."

Instagram
Take Me Out To The Ball Game

The couple looked fly AF in their matching Yankees gear at a game in October 2019. "Yankee Days with my Baby," Ciara wrote in her Instagram caption.

Instagram
Couple Goals
"Lead and I'll Follow Baby..." the singer joked on her Instagram before walking the red carpet at the NFL Honors. 
Instagram
Birthday Celebrations

The family looked full of life celebrating their daughter Sienna's birthday .

Riding Partners
"Riding partners 4 Life", Ciara captioned this photo on Instagram.
Instagram
Family Fun

Ciara shared this adorable photo on her Instagram of her husband and kids playing in the sand. 

Instagram
Pizza Time

Nothing is better than sitting down with family and eating pizza! Just ask Ciara and Russell Wilson. 

Instagram
Vacation Mode

The adorable couple posted this selfie on Instagram while vacationing. 

Instagram
Disney Darlings

Ciara and her main man have some fun at Shanghai Disney. The singer wrote, "Unforgettable Times With My Family In Shanghai! #DisneyLand."

Instagram
Engaged!

Ciara drew Russell Wilson's animal instincts during their Seychelles vacation, where he popped the question!

Instagram
Pleasure Island

The NFL star and his leading lady took a break from their busy schedules for a relaxing vacation in Mexico. 

Instagram
Better Together

Catwoman and Batman to the rescue!

Instagram
Dirty Dancing

Wilson surely scored major points with the "I Bet" songstress for breaking out those sexy moves.

Instagram
Good Luck Charm

Could Ci Ci be the Seattle Seahawks' good-luck charm? The singer was on hand to support her man during a winning effort against the Chicago Bears. 

Instagram
Hot and Heavy

It wouldn't be a beachfront vacation without a seductive photo shoot.

Instagram
Look of Love

The couple look happier than ever in this adorable selfie. 

Instagram
Staying Strong

"Children and giving back are a big part of both of Russell and Ciara's lives," a source told E! News after a visit to Seattle Children's Hospital. "That trip also brought them very close. It was nice for Ciara to see how amazing Russell is with kids. They hope to make many more visits in the near future." 

Instagram
Partners in Crime

After all, there's no "I" in team.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Wilson just can't take his eyes off his gorgeous lady love.

Instagram
All Wrapped Up

Even during brief trips in the car these two can't keep their hands off each other.  

photos
View More Photos From Ciara & Russell Wilson's Cutest Pics

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Leighton Meester Shares Her and Adam Brody's Sweet Dinnertime Ritual

2

Bethany Joy Lenz Says OTH Costars Tried to "Save" Her From Cult

3

Jodie Sweetin "Disappointed" Movie Was Sold to Former Costar's Network

This story was originally published on Sunday, Nov 29. 2021 at 3 a.m. PT.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Leighton Meester Shares Her and Adam Brody's Sweet Dinnertime Ritual

2

Bethany Joy Lenz Says OTH Costars Tried to "Save" Her From Cult

3

Jodie Sweetin "Disappointed" Movie Was Sold to Former Costar's Network

4

The Complicated Aftermath of Anne Heche's Death

5

Below Deck's Captain Lee Weighs in on Down Under Firings