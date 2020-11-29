Inside Russell Wilson and Ciara's Winning Romance

It's time to break out the goodies!

Sunday, Nov. 29 marks Russell Wilson's 32nd birthday. Of course, there are many things to love about the football superstar. There's his incredible athletic ability, his thousand-watt smile and the fact that he's an amazing father. However, his incredible romance with global music sensation Ciara might top the list.

The two have been married for four years, are raising children Future Wilburn, 6, Sienna Wilson, 3, Win Wilson, 4 months, together and still manage to make us all jealous with their incredible Instagram photos. Safe to say, we love their love.

It's hard not to when Russell writes sweet tributes to his wife. Take this one for example, which he penned for her birthday: "You have changed my life for the better. You, my Queen, are the most loving mother to our beautiful 3 babies. I am grateful for how you always love. Jesus has anointed you from the crown of your head to the souls of your feet. You have changed generations with your music, your dance, business, & your influence as a woman around the world. However, despite all of that... the best thing about you is how you always make our family laugh and smile from ear to ear."