Gabourey Sidibe Is Engaged to Boyfriend Brandon Frankel

Related : Gabourey Sidibe and Jussie Smollett Play Most Likely Game

Gabourey Sidibe has some precious news: She's engaged!

The Oscar-nominated actress shared the personal news with fans on Tuesday, Nov. 24, confirming she's set to tie the knot with her boyfriend of more than a year, Brandon Frankel.

"It's weird that people think we're already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see. My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever," the 37-year-old wrote in an Instagram post. "The funniest man I've ever met. The sweetest human to exist."

The Empire alum went on to share all the ways Frankel is her partner. "@brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night. The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me," she explained. "Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need. I've learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats' daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!!"

Along with her sweet message, the actress also showed off her new sparkler in a video and photo.