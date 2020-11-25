The Queen of Christmas Candace Cameron Bure Shares Her Holiday Self-Care Routine

Related : Candace Cameron Bure's Step-by-Step Skincare Routine

Rejoice, Candace Cameron Bure—a.k.a the Queen of Christmas—is back in action for yet another Thanksgiving week jampacked with Hallmark Christmas movies, culminating with the premiere of her latest flick for the network, If I Only Had Christmas.

And with that holly, jolly full plate of work, she has become a pro at finding that necessary me time. So, to celebrate her latest festive release, Candace opened up to E! News about her self-care routine.

Not only did the 44-year-old reveal her go-to beauty routine and super-easy and delicious salad recipe, but she also dished on her relatable indulgence and shared her favorite way to break a sweat.

So read on for Candace's self-care routine, filled with merry, cheer and inspiration for the holiday season...

What Is Making You the Happiest Right Now:

Being with my family and working on Hallmark movies! If this pandemic has taught me anything, it's the importance of slowing down and being present at home. I am also incredibly grateful that I've still have the opportunity to work and do what I love during 2020. I've filmed four Hallmark movies this year including my all-new Christmas movie, If I Only Had Christmas, premiering Nov. 29 on Hallmark Channel as well has brand new Aurora Teagarden Mysteries on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Channel.