Meghan Trainor, Ally Brooke and More Singers Reveal the Christmas Music They Can't Stop Listening to

Sing it with us now: It's the most wonderful time of the year!

Believe it or not, the holiday season is here with stores filling up with wrapping paper, radio stations blasting Christmas music and ugly sweaters taking over clothing racks.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 17, T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods will embark on a mission to help shoppers find joy in the magic of the season through a new campaign titled #CarolForaCause.

Musicians including Meghan Trainor, Sofia Reyes and Brett Eldredge will participate and invite consumers to sing a favorite carol on Instagram Reels with the hashtag #CarolForACause. Those who do will help raise funds for Feeding America.

So what will be your song of choice during the winter months? Some singers have a few suggestions.

"For us, the holidays are all about family and love, and that's what this music transports me to," Ally Brooke exclusively shared with E! News when sharing her favorite holiday tunes. "And I'm so happy I was able to release my very first original Christmas song this year, 'Baby I'm Coming Home!' I'm so happy my fans love it and I can't wait for more to add it to their holiday playlists."