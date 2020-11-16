Read Alex Rodriguez's Heartfelt Message to Jennifer Lopez After 2020 People's Choice Awards Honor

Related : Jennifer Lopez Surprised by Nicole Kidman & More at 2020 PCAs

Alex Rodriguez couldn't help but gush over Jennifer Lopez after her major award show honor.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, the former professional athlete took to Twitter to congratulate his fiancée after she received the People's Icon Award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards.

"Congrats, Macha!" he tweeted. "You're the people's icon, and no one deserves it more than you. You're a role model and an inspiration for all. I'm so proud of you! I love you so much!!!"

The 51-year-old singer was recognized for not only her successful, chart-topping musical career, but also her impeccable on stage performances and acting talents.

"Jennifer Lopez has an unmatched global appeal and for more than two decades, has given us some of the most iconic, unforgettable performances of all time." Jen Neal, General Manager of E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital, said in a statement released on Wednesday, Sept. 30. "For paving the way for artists around the world and single-handedly increasing Latinx representation in music, film, television, and fashion, we're honoring Jennifer Lopez with The People's Icon of 2020."