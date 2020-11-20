2020 Latin Grammys: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Related : Sebastian Yatra Talks Latin Grammy Noms & Michael Buble Collab

Latin music's biggest night has officially kicked off!

The 2020 Latin Grammys are in full force, which means your favorite artists are pulling out all of the stops. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, tonight's ceremony will look slightly different compared to previous years.

However, that doesn't mean the award show won't be full of magical moments. If anything, the star-studded event is expected to be extra special, as the Latin Recording Academy previously announced the show would have a "reimagined" broadcast.

Plus, tonight's theme is "Music Makes Us Human," which couldn't be more fitting.

While the show is being anchored in Miami, Fla., viewers can expect to see performances from around the world. Ricky Martin, Prince Royce, Bad Bunny, Karol G, Juanes, J Balvin, Anitta and many other nominees are slated to sing their chart-topping tunes.

And because this is the Latin Grammys we're talking about, you'll find yourself swooning over the fashion—which is already proving to be worthy of its own honors.