2020 Latin Grammy Awards Nominations: See the Complete List of Nominees

And the 2020 Latin Grammy Award nominees are...

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the shows must go on—including the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards. On Tuesday, Sept. 29, the Latin Recording Academy announced this year's star-studded list of contenders for the coveted awards, which includes Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Karol G, Ricky Martin and many, many more.

As for how the show will go this time around, the Academy explained the ceremony will consist of a "reimagined" telecast that will air live on Univision Nov. 19. The event—themed "Music Makes Us Human"—will be anchored from Miami and include performances from around the world.

In addition to the entertainment, the ceremony will, of course, honor the best in Latin music for the year by doling out (in some socially distant way) those golden statues.

Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President and CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, confidently reflected on the group of 2020 nominees in a statement. "Over the last year, we continued engaging in discussions with our members to improve the awards process and actively encouraged diverse Latin music creators to join and participate," he said. "Today, we are proud to unveil the nominees for the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards—a group that reflects the constant evolution of Latin music."