Nikki Bella Weighs in on Artem Chigvintsev & Carrie Ann Inaba's DWTS Drama

The Bella Twins are weighing in on the Dancing With the Stars drama!

As fans of the dance competition series surely recall, Nikki Bella's fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and his celebrity partner Kaitlyn Bristowe recently found themselves in somewhat of a feud with judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

The pair and viewers alike have expressed confusion about Carrie Ann's harsh critiques of their dances, which Artem speculated could be "a little personal."

Kaitlyn also commented on Carrie Ann's remarks—such as telling the former Bachelorette that she "gave up" and lost her "spirit" on the dance floor to slamming the duo for performing a "lift"—explaining that she just wanted to understand the critiques better and get a sense of "where it comes from."

The longtime DWTS judge addressed the situation on The Talk, claiming she was being "bullied" for her tough judging of Artem and Kaitlyn: "I'm 52 and I still get bullied. Right about this time is when people start to bully me because of the way I judge people."

However, all seemed forgiven on the latest episode of DWTS, in which Carrie Ann gave Kaitlyn and Artem a 10 and a standing ovation.

As for Nikki's opinion on the situation—which she voiced on Thursday, Nov. 12's Daily Pop—it may surprise you.