Chadwick Boseman Receives Posthumous Gotham Award Nomination

Chadwick Boseman's last performance has earned him his first posthumous award, more than two months after his death.
On Thursday, Nov. 12, it was announced that the Black Panther star, who died at age 43 in late August after battling colon cancer, received a IFP Gotham Award for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The '20s-era film, in which Boseman plays a trumpet player alongside main star Viola Davis, marks the actor's final movie. It is set for release in select theaters and on Netflix on Dec. 18.
Boseman won 10 awards for his acting throughout his career. He won the 2019 NAACP Image Award for Black Panther. He also won two 2018 MTV Movie + TV Awards for his performance as T'Challa/Black Panther in the hit Marvel film, as well as the 2018 BET Award for Best Actor for both Black Panther and Marshall.
Also in 2018, he won the E! People's Choice Award for Male Movie Star for Black Panther. In 2019, he and his co-stars in the film took home the prestigious SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
The 30th annual IFP Gotham Awards, which recognize independent films and TV series, will be presented in a mostly virtual format on Jan. 11, 2021. Check out a list of nominees:
Best Feature
The Assistant
First Cow
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Nomadland
Relic
Best Documentary
76 Days
City Hall
Our Time Machine
A Thousand Cuts
Time
Best International Feature
Bacurau
Beanpole
Cuties (Mignonnes)
Identifying Features
Martin Eden
Wolfwalkers
Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award
Radha Blank for The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix)
Channing Godfrey Peoples for Miss Juneteenth (Vertical Entertainment)
Alex Thompson for Saint Frances (Oscilloscope Laboratories)
Carlo Mirabella-Davis for Swallow (IFC Films)
Andrew Patterson for The Vast of Night (Amazon Studios)
Best Screenplay
Bad Education, Mike Makowsky (HBO)
First Cow, Jon Raymond, Kelly Reichardt (A24)
The Forty-Year-Old Version, Radha Blank (Netflix)
Fourteen, Dan Sallitt (Grasshopper Film)
The Vast of Night, James Montague, Craig Sanger (Amazon Studios)
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed in Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)
Jude Law in The Nest (IFC Films)
John Magaro in First Cow (A24)
Jesse Plemons in I'm Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix)
Best Actress
Nicole Beharie in Miss Juneteenth (Vertical Entertainment)
Jessie Buckley in I'm Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix)
Yuh-Jung Youn in Minari (A24)
Carrie Coon in The Nest (IFC Films)
Frances McDormand in Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Breakthrough Actor
Jasmine Batchelor in The Surrogate (Monument Releasing)
Kingsley Ben-Adir in One Night in Miami… (Amazon Studios)
Sidney Flanigan in Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)
Orion Lee in First Cow (A24)
Kelly O'Sullivan in Saint Frances (Oscilloscope Laboratories)
Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)
The Great
Immigration Nation
P-Valley
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)
Betty
Dave
I May Destroy You
Taste the Nation
Work in Progress
Gotham Audience Award
IFP members will determine the Gotham Audience Award with nominees comprised of the 20 nominated films in the Best Feature, Best Documentary, Best International Feature,
and Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award categories.