Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and More Artists Mix and Mingle at the 2020 CMA Awards

Reba McEntire, Maren Morris and more musicians bring the star power to Nashville, Tenn. at the 2020 CMA Awards.

By Cydney Contreras Nov 12, 2020 2:25 AMTags
The 2020 CMA Awards are more than just an award show. This year, they're serving as a reunion for the country music community.

Taking place at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. and hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, the ceremony is decidedly more laidback than year's past, with the musicians sitting at tables and booths spread across the auditorium. Lights flicker from the tables as performers take the stage, making the mood just right for country music's biggest night and giving viewers at home a reprieve from the coronavirus pandemic.

While masks aren't required in the audience, tables are spaced the recommended six feet apart and face covers are available. These precautions are a necessity, especially after multiple performers dropped out citing COVID-19 exposure and, in some cases, positive test results. Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, Lee Brice and an unnamed member of Rascall Flats were diagnosed with the virus this week. Additionally, Lady A revealed that they had been exposed to the illness by a family member. 

But it's what is going on behind the scenes that is the fun part. After spending months indoors, the artists are able to reunite and chat about everything under the sun, albeit from behind fancy handheld face coverings. 

Go Behind the Scenes of the 2020 CMA Awards

To see country music's finest in their natural environment, check out the gallery below!

The CMA Awards are broadcast live from Nashville on ABC from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on Nov. 11.

 

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd

There's nothing but love between these two as they prepare to walk the red carpet. 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA
Carrie Underwood

The former CMA Awards host is always red carpet ready, even when she's not. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Kelsea Ballerini

Dressed in a floral gown, the singer puts even Mother Nature to shame with her svelte looks.

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Maren Morris & Miranda Lambert

Country music's queens catch up on all that's good behind the scenes.

Nick Zimmer/CMA
Morgan Wallen

The country heartthrob is ready to rock the roof off of the Music City Center. 

Hunter Berry/CMA
Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins & Lauren Alaina

The CMA Awards doubles as a reunion for the country music stars, who have been kept apart during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Hunter Berry/CMA
Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack

These two besties remain six feet apart but closer than ever. 

Josh Brasted/CMA
Jimmie Allen & Alexis Gale

The New Artist of the Year nominee and his fiancée hitch a ride ahead of the show. 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA
Ashley McBryde

The singer adds a pop of color to the CMA Awards red carpet.

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Jon Pardi & Summer Duncan

This couple brings a country flair to the red carpet in their flashy looks. 

ABC
Tara Diffie

The attendee honors late dad Joe Diffie by wearing a jacket with her father's silhouette emblazoned across the back. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Reba McEntire & Rex Linn

Safety first! The host and her date wear their masks ahead of the show. 

