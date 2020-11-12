Nanny Faye Is a Total "Pig Whisperer" in New Chrisley Knows Best Sneak Peek

Chrisley knows…the truffle pig business?
In this exclusive clip from Thursday, Nov. 12's all-new Chrisley Knows Best, Nanny Faye enlists the help of grandson Chase Chrisley as she shops for a truffle pig.
"Chase, did you know that pigs were an expert at sniffing out truffles?" the Chrisley matriarch starts off.
While Chase reveals that this information is news to him, he seems open to learning more about his nanny's latest scheme.
In a confessional, Nanny Faye informs Chase, "I did some research and, with the right pig, we can beat the competition and laugh all the way to bank."
Upon hearing this, Chase begins to doubt his grandmother's plan and calls the idea "crazy."
Nanny Faye shoots back, "I don't pay you to think."
However, as Chase quickly points out, Nanny Faye doesn't "pay [him] at all."
Still, Chase joins Nanny Faye as they meet a potential truffle hunting pig. It doesn't take long for Nanny Faye to set her sights on one pig in particular.
"Oh, it likes that watermelon," Nanny Faye observes. "So, she gonna probably be good at finding truffles."
When Chase asks Nanny Faye to explain how she knows this, the grandmother simply states, "I'm a pig whisperer."
Todd Chrisley's 24-year-old son responds, "No you're not, Nanny."
In order to prove she's a pig whisper, Nanny Faye highlights "how smart" the pig is. Of course, Chase quickly reminds Nanny Faye that she has the pig's attention because they're feeding her.
Regardless, Nanny Faye proves to be a natural with the animals. Chase on the other hand? He struggles to identify a goat.
"Hey, here, donkey," Chase notes while feeding a nearby goat.
"Donkey? That ain't no damn donkey," Nanny Faye declares. "That's a goat."
As Chase tries to escape the animals, Nanny Faye calls her grandson "no-good" and a "city slicker." At this point, Chase is eager to pick a pig and get out of there.
Refusing to be rushed, Nanny Faye concludes, "Listen, pig picking is serious business."
