Tom Holland’s First Spider-Man 3 Set Photo Is Peak 2020

Spider-Man is back to protect the people of Earth...from COVID-19.

Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man 3, the follow-up to Spider-Man: Far From Home, the 2019 sequel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's film franchise, and recently landed in Atlanta to film the anticipated movie. On Friday Nov. 6, the 24-year-old actor posted on his page a photo of himself standing on an indoor film set while wearing his superhero costume—as well as a white respirator mask over his red, black and white Spidey one.

He wrote, "Wear a mask, I'm wearing two..." The picture, which shows his character crouched down in a fighting pose, was also posted on the movie's official Instagram.

In late October, the British star shared on his Instagram Story a selfie video of himself wearing a hoodie, a baseball cap and a fabric face mask, saying, "Okay, so we just landed in Atlanta and it's time for Spider-Man 3. Let's go!"