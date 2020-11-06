Bebe Rexha Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors With Swimsuit Video

Bebe Rexha is setting the record straight.
After news outlets posted a series of unflattering paparazzi photos, the "Meant to Be" singer took to Instagram to open up about her weight loss struggles and also deny rumors she had had plastic surgery.
The 31-year-old artist was recently photographed wearing a black one-piece Versace swimsuit at a beach with boyfriend Keyan Safyari during a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. On Thursday, Nov. 5, Rexha posted on her Instagram Story videos of her wearing the same outfit inside a room.
"Okay, so I went to Mexico with my boyfriend and paparazzi posted some pictures of me and I want to show you what I really look like," she said. "I've definitely got thighs, I got ass. But here's what I f--king look like in my bathing suit...here's my body, no filters, okay. I got ass, I got thighs, okay, but not those nasty ass pictures they posted, what the f--k."
"It's just really hard," she continued. "Because I find it hard to love myself sometimes. And when you see yourself looking like s--t, it's like, yes, I got stretch marks, let me show you. I got stretch marks, I got cellulite, all of the above. But I don't do surgery, I've never touched my body, never done lipo[suction], never done any of that."
Rexha said she was "trying to be healthy and respect what God gave me," saying, "I like to eat and I also take medicine that makes it really hard for me to lose weight." She added, "I mean, look, I'm thick, okay? I'm a thick girl. That's how I was born."
This is not the first time Rexha has been the target of plastic surgery rumors. She had debunked them publicly in 2019, in an interview with Health magazine.
When asked about rumors she had gotten a nose job or butt implants, the singer said, "I think it's funny. My friend's a stylist, and he works with other people in the industry, and they've talked about my butt, not knowing he's my best friend. They're like, 'It's so fake.' And he's like, 'I've known this girl forever; that ass is not fake.'"
"I've never had my butt done," she told Health. "I've never had my nose done. Actually, I have a deviated septum, and I keep getting sinus infections, and I'm scared to get that [fixed]. I'm scared to go under the knife—I don't want it to mess up my nose! If I got work done, I would definitely say it. I definitely want to get my boobs lifted one day. If it makes me feel better and sexy? I'm like, do whatever you want."
Rexha also opened up about her eating habits.
"I can be very clean," she said. "When I try to be healthier, it's no bread; no cheese or dairy, except in coffee; no sauces. My ultimate lunch: I'll order a salad with chicken and no croutons and a side of sweet potato fries. That's my balance. People are like, 'Pizza's bad.' Pizza's not bad if you have one slice with a healthy salad on the side! Or people will tell you, 'You can't eat bananas or grapes or watermelon—it's way too much sugar!' Stop right now. Seriously, just stop."