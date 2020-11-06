Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Are "Really Proud" of Shannen Doherty Amid Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty continues to have the support of her Beverly Hills, 90210 family.

As the actress continues to battle stage 4 breast cancer, co-stars Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling are shedding some light on her health journey.

"I just check in on her once in a while and I definitely follow along on her stories to see and check in and see how she is," Jennie exclusively shared with E! News. "She keeps a really tight circle of very close people and I think that's the way to do it."

"She seems to be really doing well and thriving, and helping a lot of people through the process," the actress continued. "We're really here for her always and always cheering for her and really proud of what she's doing."

Tori, who also worked with Shannen on the hit ‘90s drama, echoed her close friend's sentiments. "I check in with her too and you kind of have to give someone their space," Tori explained. "And she knows we're here if she needs us or even just to have a good laugh."