Zack Attack Reunites in Exclusive New Saved By the Bell Photos

Hey, hey, hey, what is going on here?

We'll tell you what: E! News is exclusively revealing new photos from Peacock's reimagined version of Saved By the Bell!

Premiering Wednesday, Nov. 25, the highly anticipated series will introduce familiar faces and newcomers alike, all of which can be seen in the below snapshots.

This includes the show's original leading man Zack Morris—once again being portrayed by Mark-Paul Gosselaar—who's now the governor of California!

Zack isn't exactly flourishing in the role, though, as he quickly comes under fire for closing too many underfunded high schools.

His solution? To send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state, including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can't be solved in 22 minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

Gosselaar will be joined by a number of his fellow cast members from the original series, including the actress who portrayed his character's longtime love, Kelly Kapowski.