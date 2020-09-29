The Saved By the Bell Revival Finally Has a Premiere Date

Get ready to head back to Bayside!

Saved By the Bell fans have been so excited, so excited about the reimagined version of the beloved sitcom heading to Peacock ever since the news was first announced in Sept. 2019.

Luckily, the wait for the new series is nearly over! Peacock just announced that Saved By the Bell has an official premiere date: Wednesday, Nov. 25, AKA just in time for Thanksgiving.

The new iteration of the '90s hit series will involve a few familiar faces, including original stars Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez, who are reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater. The two are back at Bayside High, but this time as employees.

As for the once rebellious heartthrob Zack Morris, it turns out he's now the governor of California!

On the reboot, the politician apparently finds himself in hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools. Zack's solution? Sending the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state, including Bayside High.