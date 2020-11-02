See Anne Hathaway's Purrfect Catwoman "Advice" for Zoë Kravitz

Related : "The Batman" Official Trailer: Robert Pattinson Is the Dark Knight

What's more purrfect than Catwoman passing down the gems for the iconic role?

During a virtual interview with Collider, former Catwoman actress Anne Hathaway discussed the advice she's give to the next Selina Kyle, Zoe Kravitz, as she will star in the Matt Reeves-directed film, The Batman.

"You saw the picture of her coming down those stairs, right?" the Oscar winner asked. "Yeah, she doesn't need my advice."

Anne, who took on the role in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, further explained, "If I had any advice it would be literally don't listen to anybody because I think the only way to play that role is to give your version of it. All of us had different directors and all of our interpretations were specific to the films that they were in, kind of like my Grand High Witch is specific to Bob Zemeckis and Angelica Huston's is specific to Nicolas Roeg's, and that's great!" The Witches star even noted the legacy of the equally iconic DC live-action character, The Joker.