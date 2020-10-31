Kris Jenner Looks Unrecognizable in The Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Costume

Related : Necessary Realness: Celebrities of Halloweens Past

Kris Jenner pulled out all of the stops for Halloween 2020.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to show off her latest look for the spooky holiday. While Kris always goes all out during this time of year, she went above and beyond dressing up as Jack from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

In fact, the momager looked unrecognizable as she donned a black-and-white pinstripe suit, white gloves and silver-studded combat boots. Going the extra mile, the star even dyed her hair white to match her costume and donned skull-like makeup, which, according to her Instagram Stories, she achieved by using Kylie Cosmetics products.

"This is halloween #jackskellington," the reality TV personality captioned her Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 31, and many couldn't help but comment on her memorable post.

Sofia Richie replied with three heart-eyes emojis, "Wow." One fan wrote, "Queen," with another responding, "SNAPPED KRIS."