Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe and WNBA Legend Sue Bird Are Engaged

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are cementing their status as couple goals—and we're not talking about the kind in soccer.
The pair of athletes revealed on Friday, Oct. 30, that they're engaged after about four years of dating.
Bird shared the news by showing a picture of the pool-side proposal where Rapinoe popped the question. It's unclear when they got engaged, but sneaky fans noticed two days ago that Bird appeared on Instagram with a ring on that finger. "OH MY GAWD THE RING," one fan wrote.
Stars from all walks of life wished the couple well, including rapper G-Eazy, singer Brandi Carlile, soccer star Lori Lindsey and Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris, as well as basketball players Candace Parker, Andre Drummond and Kevin Love.
Though details on their rings are top secret, Rapinoe may have gotten some styling tips when she starred in a Tiffany & Co. ring photoshoot this week.
This is obviously the cherry on top of their success in 2020. Earlier this year, Bird, 40, scored her fourth WNBA title with the Seattle Storm. And last year, Rapinoe won the 2019 World Cup championship in July with the U.S. women's national soccer team.
Bird was nothing but proud of her 35-year-old girlfriend, writing after the win, "I was happy. I was crazy. I was PROUD. I was pretending to know about soccer. I was a little overwhelmed. I was pretty damn American. And I was in love with Megan Rapinoe."
The basketball star loved watching "an openly gay superstar swagging out with two goals" and called Rapinoe "the world's biggest most kissable goofball queen," which is a love language all of its own.
Rapinoe has become a face of the feminist movement by spearheading a lawsuit on equal pay against the U.S. Soccer Federation, though a judge dismissed most claims in May.
The pink-haired icon was also named Sports Illustrated's 2019 Sportsperson of the Year, and has been urging her fans to vote in the election and "use your voice" to create change.
She told Stephen Colbert over the summer, "I think the people are starting to realize they have a lot more power than they've been told."
As for her personal life, Rapinoe was engaged five years ago to singer Sera Cahoone. At the time, she wrote, "This little lady is getting married," along with a pic of her kissing Cahoone.
But that was then and this is now. See her pop the question to Bird above.