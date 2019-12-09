If there's anyone who's about to end the decade with a bang, it's Megan Rapinoe.

It's no secret that she's had a huge year—the U.S. Women's National Team midfielder led the rest of her team to the World Cup, took home FIFA's Ballon d'Or Award and now she's being named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year.

However, it's not only her work on the field that's led her to this moment but also the change she works toward invoking off the field when it comes to issues she deeply cares about.

In a YouTube video posted by Sports Illustrated, the 34-year-old athlete is asked what being named Sportsperson of the Year means to her.

"I mean, it's kind of crazy," Megan answers. "I feel in a way, in particular, the World Cup gave people not only like a motivation or an inspiration but almost like a path forward to doing something. Doing anything. During a time that feels paralyzing."

And if there's anyone who's been outspoken about the fight for equality in sports in terms of racism, gender and sexuality, as well as standing up for the most pressing issues of our time amidst a divisive political climate—Rapinoe has been at the frontlines time and time again.