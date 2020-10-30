Scarlett JohanssonKardashiansKarlie KlossIvy ParkBachelor NationPhotosVideos

Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With a Lifelike Hologram of Her Late Father

Kanye West gifted Kim Kardashian a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian, which she described as a "special surprise from heaven." See the video.

By Cydney Contreras Oct 30, 2020 1:01 AMTags
Kim KardashianKanye WestBirthdaysGalleriesKardashian NewsPhotosCelebrities
Related: Kim Kardashian's Luxury 40th Birthday Celebration

Kanye West has given Kim Kardashian a birthday gift she will never forget.

The skims designer posted an Instagram video of a hologram made in her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.'s, likeness, which she describes as a "special surprise from heaven." She captioned the video, "It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion. I can't even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime."

In the video, the hologram speaks of his pride in Kim's accomplishments, like her aspiration of becoming a lawyer and raising her four children. "Keep doing what you're doing Kimberly. You are a beautiful soul," it said. "Know that I am very proud of you and that I am always with you."

Many of her friends and family commented on the video, with La La sharing, "Still gives me chills to see this. In person this was so touching and emotional. What a beautiful gift."

photos
Kim Kardashian's 40th Birthday Trip

Kim and her friends were all able to witness Robert's revival while on a vacation celebrating the reality star's 40th birthday

A source previously shared details of the trip, telling E! News, "It was a mix of family, old friends and newer friends and they took over the entire private island for an incredible week of activities." 

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With a Hologram of Her Late Father

2
Exclusive

This Bachelorette Sneak Peek Might Be the Most Dramatic Yet

3

The Boys of New Girl Reunited and It Was Everything We Needed

Kanye joined the group towards the end of the trip, just in time to present her with the hologram.

This isn't the first time Kanye has gone above and beyond to shower his wife with love. He's given Kim stocks, homes, jewelry and so much more. To see just a few of those presents, check out the gallery below!

Twitter
The Engagement Ring

Kanye went all in on his engagement ring for Kim. The 15-carat ring designed by Lorraine Schwartz has an estimated retail value of $3 million.

Courtesy of Kris Jenner; Sipa
The Proposal

Ye rented out AT&T Park in San Francisco—home of the baseball team the San Francisco Giants—where he wrote his proposal message on the scoreboard. He also got a 50-person orchestra to play music for the two of them.

Instagram
Valentine's Day Love

On Valentine's Day 2014 (just a few months before they got married in Italy), Kanye sent Kim 1,000 roses as she joined him on a concert stop in Baltimore. Three years later, he sent her a giant wall of white roses and orchids. 

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Diamonds are Forever

The KKW beauty owner apparently asked Kanye for a Lorraine Schwartz diamond necklace as her push present after giving birth to their first child, North West. He gave her the choker, which is estimated to cost about $1 million.

Instagram
Crazy for Cartier

Kanye surprised Kim with a number of diamond Cartier bracelets that all have a recurring theme: the panther. A gold one that he gave her costs about $35,000. Another one that she received goes for $88,000.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
The Birkin

Kim received a hand-painted Hermes Birkin Bag by renowned artist George Condo. It was apparently yet another Christmas present.

The Burger Queen

In 2014, rumors swirled that Kanye apparently bought Kim 10 Burger King locations. The fast food company denied the claims, but did offer to cater their wedding.

Instagram
Happy Mother's Day

In 2014, Kanye helped Kim celebrate her first Mother's Day as a parent by gifting her a giant flower wall. Just a few years later, he had a group of violinists and cellists perform a mini-concert in their living room.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian
Christmas Surprise

Kanye didn't think one present would suffice, so he got her 149 more for Christmas in 2015. Some of these 150 gifts included a Prada jumpsuit and Louis Vuitton dress. Kanye apparently sent his assistant to Italy where the rapper shopped via Skype.

Instagram
Most Wonderful Time of the Year

In 2017, the "Stronger" rapper gave Kim stock to Netflix, Amazon and Disney. She got some free stuffed animals and gift cards out of it, too.

Instagram
The Mercedes

Kim was a vision in neon during 2Chainz and Kesha Ward's wedding, and she matched the car she and Kanye rented while zooming around Miami. Back in Calabasas, The Life of Pablo rapper gifted her with a 2018 Mercedes G550 4×4 SUV. According to Mercedes Benz of USA's website, the car costs about $227,300. The matte neon green would have ticked up the price, too.

Instagram
A Romantic Serenade

For Valentine's Day 2019, Kanye asked Kenny G to serenade his leading lady in a room full of roses. "NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!!! Happy Valentine's Day," Kim tweeted at the time.

Twitter
A Special Message

"If you look closely at my necklace, you can see it's from a text Kanye sent me. He took an amazing vintage a Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out. He's always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts," Kim tweeted. As for the text, it stated, "This your life. Married with four kids. Get people out of jail. Cover of Vogue. Go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; E! Illustration
Giving Back

In celebration of Kim's 39th birthday, her husband made a $1 million donation in her name to various prison reform organizations, including #cut50, the Buried Alive Project, the Equal Justice Initiative and the Anti-Recidivism Coalition. 

kimkardashian.com/E! Networks
A Father's Love

For her 40th birthday, Kanye surprised Kim with a lifelike hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. Calling it the "most thoughtful gift of a lifetime," Kim raved on Instagram, "It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion. I can't even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime."

Kim is one lucky woman!

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Thursdays at 8 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With a Hologram of Her Late Father

2
Exclusive

This Bachelorette Sneak Peek Might Be the Most Dramatic Yet

3

The Boys of New Girl Reunited and It Was Everything We Needed

4

Kailyn Lowry Arrested After Allegedly Punching Ex Chris Lopez

5

LeAnn Rimes Bares Psoriasis in Nude Photos