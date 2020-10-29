Aly & AJ Performing "Potential Breakup Song" on TikTok Is Peak Nostalgia

Related : 5 Things To Know About TikTok's Honey House

This is potentially the most nostalgic TikTok ever!

On Oct. 29, pop duo Aly & AJ, aka sisters Alyson Michalka and Amanda Michalka, finally got in on the TikTok moment surrounding their 2007 track "Potential Breakup Song." Sitting against a virtual moon background, the siblings were super serious while mouthing the opening lines to the bop.

"It took too long, it took too long, it took too for you to call back/And normally I would just forget that/Except for the fact it was my birthday/My stupid birthday," the singers take turns mouthing over the iconic song.

So iconic, in fact, that back in April fans freaked out when a viral Twitter thread claimed the song was about Joe Jonas, who AJ dated around the time of the album. The band's official Twitter account shut down the rumors, revealing that the band's song "Flattery" was actually about Joe, not "Potential Breakup Song."

For those who don't spend hours mindlessly scrolling TikTok, the app has lately been all about this breakup number. One of the most popular videos involves a group of moms taking turns singing along to the song at a bar. The now viral TikTok was posted by one of the women's daughters, Mia Gillespie. It currently has over 8 million likes on the app, with a ton of fans "dueting" the video in order to guess the shoe, drink, and even political affiliation of each woman singing along.