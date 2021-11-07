Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Triple Yum! Chef Zac Young's Famous PieCaken Is Back for Holiday Delivery

The dessert loved by Kelly Ripa, Oprah Winfrey and more is just the treat your Thanksgiving needs.

By Katherine Riley Nov 07, 2021 3:00 PM
Can't decide between pie and cake at Thanksgiving? Why should you have to? This year, have your cake and pie and eat it too with the delish turducken of desserts, the PieCaken!

The PieCaken is the creation of chef Zac Young, who has been named one of the Top 10 Pastry Chefs in America and is known for his final four finish on Top Chef: Just Desserts as well as appearances on Cooking Channel's Unique Sweets and Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship

Zac's original Thanksgiving PieCaken first went viral in 2015 and has been featured in Oprah Winfrey's O-List, Live with Kelly & Michael, CNN, the New York Times and Bon Appetit. As Kelly Ripa herself said, "This is pretty much the greatest thing that has happened to me, besides the birth of my children." 

Now, the PieCaken is available for nationwide shipping! And great news for advanced planners: The PieCaken ships frozen and can keep in the freezer for up to three months, so if you order now you'll be golden for Thanksgiving.

The PieCaken

The legendary PieCaken—pecan pie on the bottom, pumpkin pie in the middle and spice cake on top, all layered together with cinnamon buttercream and topped with apple pie filling—is a serious showstopper. Need to sweeten the deal? First-time Goldbelly shoppers can take $15 off $50 at with code "GetInMyBELLY"!

$99
Goldbelly

So wow your holiday guests, ship a PieCaken to your favorite dessert lover's door, or treat yourself to a slice—or more. It's been a rough year, and we all could use some sweetness.

—Originally published Nov. 1, 2020, at 7:00 a.m. PT

