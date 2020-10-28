Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski Break Up After Brief Romance

Related : Brad Pitt's Alleged Girlfriend Has an Open Marriage?

It's over between Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski.

The 56-year-old actor and 27-year-old German model have called it quits after more than two months of dating. E! News has learned the two split several weeks ago, and that their relationship was never serious.

Pitt and Poturalski first sparked romance rumors in late August after they were spotted in France together. The two were seen boarding a private jet, as they flew to the South of France, where they spent time at Chateau Miraval. Pitt and estranged wife Angelina Jolie own the private estate and vineyard that also served as their 2014 wedding venue.

Pitt and Poturalski have never confirmed nor denied the romance rumors, and she made no mention of them on Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 28, after news of their split was made public. Instead, Poturalski posted a couple of modeling photos of herself, writing, "Hang in there just for a little bit longer..." Pitt has no public social media account.