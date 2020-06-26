Alia Shawkat Finally Sets the Record Straight on Those Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

Alia Shawkat is setting the record straight.

The Search Party actress has been spotted with Brad Pitt on several occasions, and for months, the pair's relationship has been the subject of speculation.

However, in a new interview with Vulture, Shawkat made it clear that said relationship with the 56-year-old actor is purely platonic.

"We're not dating," Shawkat said. "We're just friends."

E! News reported just that back in November, after a source shared, "They've spent time together and have similar interests, but that's the extent of it. They are not a couple and there's nothing romantic going on."

Speaking to Vulture, Shawkat went on to explain that she first met Pitt a few years ago through Spike Jonze, whom she's known since she was nine.

"We just became friends, and Brad introduced me to his group of friends, and it grew from there," the 31-year-old added.

Then, one day last fall, Shawkat's name was trending on Twitter. The dating rumors had begun, prompted by photos of her and Pitt in Los Angeles.