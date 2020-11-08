BREAKING

How to Watch All the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Nominated TV Shows

It's time to get your binge watch on!

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards are almost here! Which means there is just enough time to catch up on all of the exciting comedies, dramas, reality shows and so many more series that have been nominated for a 2020 PCA.

With so much content and lots of streaming services, there are tons of ways to watch your favorite shows this year. We've rounded up all the places you can catch up with the iconic characters you've come to know and love.

Whether you want a hardy laugh with the Schitt's Creek gang or you're looking to be spooked by the guys on Supernatural, there's a place for you to watch.

Before the winners are announced on Sunday, Nov. 15, click through the gallery below to see where to find your favorite PCAs-nominated TV shows from this year's awards show.

Don't forget to tune into the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. on E!

Don't miss the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m., only on E!
PopTV
Schitt's Creek

Netflix

CW Seed

ABC/Craig Sjodin
The Bachelor

ABC Official Website

Amazon Prime

The CW
Supernatural

Netflix

Amazon Prime

CW Seed

Netflix
Tiger King

Netflix

Netflix
The Umbrella Academy

Netflix

Vh1
RuPaul's Drag Race

CBS All Access

Hulu

ABC
Grey's Anatomy

Netflix

Hulu

ABC Official Website

Ryan Collerd/Netflix
Queer Eye

Netflix

ESPN
The Last Dance

ESPN App

Netflix

Jack Rowand/The CW
Riverdale

CW Seed

Netflix

NBC
This Is Us

Hulu

Peacock

NBC
The Good Place

Netflix

Netflix
Dead To Me

Netflix

AMC
The Walking Dead

Netflix

AMC+

Justina Mintz/courtesy of HBO
Insecure

HBOMax

TLC/YouTube
90 Day Fiance

TLC Official Website

Starz
Power

Hulu

Starz

Netflix/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock
Never Have I Ever

Netflix

E! Entertainment
Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Hulu

Peacock

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo
Below Deck Mediterannean

Bravo TV App

Peacock

Bravo/Smalls + Raskind
Top Chef

Peacock

Bravo TV App

Freeform
Grown-ish

Hulu

ABC Official Website

Netflix
Cheer

Netflix

VH1
Love & Hip Hop: New York

Amazon Prime

VH1 Website

The CW
The Flash

Netflix

CW Seed

The CW
Legacies

CW Seed

Netflix

Amazon Prime

Bravo
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Peacock

Bravo TV App

ABC/Eric McCandless
American Idol

ABC Official Website

The CW
Supergirl

CW Seed

Netflix

Chris Reardon/Netflix
Locke & Key

Netflix

Don't miss the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m., only on E!

